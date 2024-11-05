What does it mean to win

in God’s kingdom,

filled with all blessedness?

What can it mean to say

“we lost”

when God is Love

and Love is All?

God’s children,

that’s who we are.

What we need,

God gives.

We needn’t look outside of Love.

We needn’t seek a better life

than where we truly are.

We live in God’s kingdom –

wholly spiritual.

Abundance is the name

of God’s game,

where every player

receives a just reward.

Divine Principle redeems

a thought of lack,

and God’s sweet grace

wipes clean away

all we see as losses.

For each one of us,

our true nature

reflects our God completely.

Ideas of Mind divine,

equally we see Spirit’s light,

equally we know Truth as power.

Equally we win the hour.

All are winners in God’s house,

Each of us God-created man –

reflecting Mind,

expressing Love,

heart fixed on God’s plan.