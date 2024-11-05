All are winners
In God, this poem conveys, there are no winners and losers – we’re all divinely equipped with the innate grace, strength, and goodness we need to thrive.
What does it mean to win
in God’s kingdom,
filled with all blessedness?
What can it mean to say
“we lost”
when God is Love
and Love is All?
God’s children,
that’s who we are.
What we need,
God gives.
We needn’t look outside of Love.
We needn’t seek a better life
than where we truly are.
We live in God’s kingdom –
wholly spiritual.
Abundance is the name
of God’s game,
where every player
receives a just reward.
Divine Principle redeems
a thought of lack,
and God’s sweet grace
wipes clean away
all we see as losses.
For each one of us,
our true nature
reflects our God completely.
Ideas of Mind divine,
equally we see Spirit’s light,
equally we know Truth as power.
Equally we win the hour.
All are winners in God’s house,
Each of us God-created man –
reflecting Mind,
expressing Love,
heart fixed on God’s plan.