It has to be Love

Beyond partisan divides, God’s law of love is always active, uplifting all with grace, peace, and harmony, as this poem conveys.

  • By Kit Cornell Kurtz

If we look
     and think we see
     chaos’s fragments or hate’s clutter
          swirling like a sandstorm – blinding –
we can remember God, Love, is sovereign;
     Her law’s supreme.
          All are sheltered snugly
          under Her wing.

Gracious God,
     our loving Father-Mother,
     holds one and all
     safely, securely, happily
          in Her kingdom –
     the present, palpable, peaceful place
          of Her embrace.

Clashing opinions, wayward words,
     promises lightly given,
     or threats of dire destruction
cannot touch God’s design.
     Love and harmony are here for
          each and every individual.
          We are Her creation.

Even when human patterns
     settle into votes
          submitted, tallied, ratified –
     some candidates in,
          some candidates out –
God’s government is
     always in place,
moving forward
     with Love’s grace.

God’s law is supreme,
     the rule of the good and true.
     We do not need to wait for
          the dust to settle
          to see it,
     for even blinded eyes
          – ours or others’ –
          have the capacity to
          see Love’s hand
     helping, guiding, lifting
          and aligning thought
          with gentle, universal Love.

Even hardened hearts
          – theirs or ours –
     can find that Love
     cannot be refused.
          All can feel Her ever-presence
encircling us –
          can feel goodness, kindness, mercy, grace.

Father-Mother God’s
     gentle lovingkindness
          knows no partisan walls,
               no warring bands,
               no hate,
               no deadening disappointment.

To Love divine, all is love.
     She sees only Her children
     as she made them –
          not volatile mortals but
          wholly spiritual,
          good at heart,
          pure in spirit,
          wise –
     each expressing
     divine Mind’s abilities
          and intelligence.

Love heals
     blinded eyes,
          hardened hearts,
     with Christly touch.

And what we see,
     to act upon,
it has to be love,
     fully love,
          in line with
          the law of Love.

We are held in Love,
     for Love divine
          is All –
sovereign,
supreme,
and infinitely kind.

