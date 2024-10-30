It has to be Love
Beyond partisan divides, God’s law of love is always active, uplifting all with grace, peace, and harmony, as this poem conveys.
If we look
and think we see
chaos’s fragments or hate’s clutter
swirling like a sandstorm – blinding –
we can remember God, Love, is sovereign;
Her law’s supreme.
All are sheltered snugly
under Her wing.
Gracious God,
our loving Father-Mother,
holds one and all
safely, securely, happily
in Her kingdom –
the present, palpable, peaceful place
of Her embrace.
Clashing opinions, wayward words,
promises lightly given,
or threats of dire destruction
cannot touch God’s design.
Love and harmony are here for
each and every individual.
We are Her creation.
Even when human patterns
settle into votes
submitted, tallied, ratified –
some candidates in,
some candidates out –
God’s government is
always in place,
moving forward
with Love’s grace.
God’s law is supreme,
the rule of the good and true.
We do not need to wait for
the dust to settle
to see it,
for even blinded eyes
– ours or others’ –
have the capacity to
see Love’s hand
helping, guiding, lifting
and aligning thought
with gentle, universal Love.
Even hardened hearts
– theirs or ours –
can find that Love
cannot be refused.
All can feel Her ever-presence
encircling us –
can feel goodness, kindness, mercy, grace.
Father-Mother God’s
gentle lovingkindness
knows no partisan walls,
no warring bands,
no hate,
no deadening disappointment.
To Love divine, all is love.
She sees only Her children
as she made them –
not volatile mortals but
wholly spiritual,
good at heart,
pure in spirit,
wise –
each expressing
divine Mind’s abilities
and intelligence.
Love heals
blinded eyes,
hardened hearts,
with Christly touch.
And what we see,
to act upon,
it has to be love,
fully love,
in line with
the law of Love.
We are held in Love,
for Love divine
is All –
sovereign,
supreme,
and infinitely kind.