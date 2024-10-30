If we look

and think we see

chaos’s fragments or hate’s clutter

swirling like a sandstorm – blinding –

we can remember God, Love, is sovereign;

Her law’s supreme.

All are sheltered snugly

under Her wing.

Gracious God,

our loving Father-Mother,

holds one and all

safely, securely, happily

in Her kingdom –

the present, palpable, peaceful place

of Her embrace.

Clashing opinions, wayward words,

promises lightly given,

or threats of dire destruction

cannot touch God’s design.

Love and harmony are here for

each and every individual.

We are Her creation.

Even when human patterns

settle into votes

submitted, tallied, ratified –

some candidates in,

some candidates out –

God’s government is

always in place,

moving forward

with Love’s grace.

God’s law is supreme,

the rule of the good and true.

We do not need to wait for

the dust to settle

to see it,

for even blinded eyes

– ours or others’ –

have the capacity to

see Love’s hand

helping, guiding, lifting

and aligning thought

with gentle, universal Love.

Even hardened hearts

– theirs or ours –

can find that Love

cannot be refused.

All can feel Her ever-presence

encircling us –

can feel goodness, kindness, mercy, grace.

Father-Mother God’s

gentle lovingkindness

knows no partisan walls,

no warring bands,

no hate,

no deadening disappointment.

To Love divine, all is love.

She sees only Her children

as she made them –

not volatile mortals but

wholly spiritual,

good at heart,

pure in spirit,

wise –

each expressing

divine Mind’s abilities

and intelligence.

Love heals

blinded eyes,

hardened hearts,

with Christly touch.

And what we see,

to act upon,

it has to be love,

fully love,

in line with

the law of Love.

We are held in Love,

for Love divine

is All –

sovereign,

supreme,

and infinitely kind.