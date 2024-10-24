What am I looking at?

Years ago a dear friend told me this story about her little grandson, who was a student in a Christian Science Sunday School. He was practicing riding his new bike in the driveway when he lost his balance and fell over. He went running to his mom, and she scooped him up in her arms. But when she looked at his skinned knee, the little boy said, “Mommy, don’t see what you’re looking at.”

What did he mean? This young student of Christian Science was asking his mom not to get caught up in examining the scratches on his knee but to do as he had learned Christ Jesus did – to be so clear about what was spiritually true, regardless of physical appearances, that healing resulted. After the boy’s mom had cleaned up his knee, he was right back outside riding his bike, without fear and without pain. His knee healed quickly.

Those few words of wisdom from that little boy have been helpful to me in a variety of experiences over the years. They point to the fact in Christian Science, which Jesus’ life and healing works so fully proved, that material evidence is unreliable everywhere and in every circumstance.

There is a clear statement of this truth in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, the discoverer of Christian Science. In answer to the question “What is the scientific statement of being?” the author states, in part, “There is no life, truth, intelligence, nor substance in matter. All is infinite Mind and its infinite manifestation, for God is All-in-all” (p. 468).

In accepting that all that we have is God and God’s good ideas – “infinite Mind and its infinite manifestation” – it becomes clear that there is no point in examining matter for reliable information about ourselves, others, or the universe. Rather, it is logical and important to listen for what our Father-Mother God knows of us, since each of us is His very good creation, always safe, spiritual, and perfect.

More recently, I was on a bike ride with a group of friends. We rode until dusk, and as it grew darker, I took off my sunglasses. I was pedaling at full speed when a bug flew into my eye. The pain was intense, and it was another 45 minutes before I was able to get home and flush the bug from my eye. My vision was blurry, and the eye was inflamed.

A clear, instructive passage by Mrs. Eddy came to thought that evening. Part of it says, “There is no door through which evil can enter, and no space for evil to fill in a mind filled with goodness” (“The First Church of Christ, Scientist, and Miscellany,” p. 210).

Pondering the passage line by line, I could follow not only the instructions but also the solid reasoning found in Christian Science. I wasn’t a little mortal endeavoring to be chipper in the face of adversity by repeating good thoughts. I was truly letting my mind be filled with God’s truth about His creation, including me. I knew that I was safe and that nothing could harm me, because in God’s infinite goodness there is no space for evil to enter.

In the morning, when I saw that the evidence of the injury was rather alarming, I remembered that little boy’s words, “Mommy, don’t see what you’re looking at.” Many reminders about my perfection as God’s immediate expression came to my thinking throughout the day, replacing fear and pain with what is true about God and all of His creation, including me.

Over the next couple of days I continued to pray, and eventually the opportunity came for more dedicated prayer time. What came to thought were these words: “What does God know?”

I prayed to know that God is the divine Principle of all and that all cause and effect belong to God. Bugs and bikes and busyness are not causative. As I quietly listened to God, fears were quieted, and I was filled with an expectancy of good. About 20 minutes later, the pain was gone. My vision cleared a little later that morning. I was completely healed and felt deep gratitude.

Whatever the circumstances are, it is always possible to turn away from the material evidence and not get fooled into asking, “What’s wrong?” or “What am I looking at?” The better question is always, “What does God know?” The answer brings healing.

Adapted from an article published in the Dec. 25, 2023, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.