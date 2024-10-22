From anger to peace

Anger can seem like a logical response when a friend, a politician, a coworker, hurts us. It can feel automatic, unavoidable, maybe even beneficial. But experience shows us it never brings lasting benefits. Instead, God can lift us out of anger’s dead end.

We’ve collected a few examples from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society that show how turning away from frustration and pain to God’s everlasting love brings peace and healing.

The author of “We don’t have to resign ourselves to anger” found that we can respond to injustices with love, as Jesus showed, and this brings protection and peace.

“Do we have to feel offended?” shows how the willingness to feel and know God’s ever-presence and complete power erases the need for anger, and heals us.

In “Empowered to not indulge in anger,” the author shows that prayer can lift not only us but also others out of outrage to a clearer sense of everyone’s innocent individuality, expressing God.

“Losing anger in Love” shares the insight that there’s no room for anger in who we really are, the children of divine Love.