Skip to footer

Decisions that heal and bless

As children of the all-powerful God, we have the freedom and ability to make wise choices. 

  • By Karen Neff

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Decisions – we make them continually, sometimes moment by moment. And making sound, beneficial decisions pertaining to our health and well-being can be the most meaningful of all. In “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” Mary Baker Eddy puts it succinctly: “Your decisions will master you, whichever direction they take” (p. 392).

Is there a way to cultivate good decision-making? There is. Speaking of all of us, the Bible proclaims that man has God-given dominion over all the earth (see Genesis 1:26-28). This dominion includes having the power to decide correctly how we will conduct our affairs, our health choices, and our life. All good choices have their origin in God.

It is our oneness with God, which Christ Jesus epitomized, that enables us to make sound choices that bless and heal. Christian Science is the law of God, annulling material laws fabricated by a so-called mind opposed to God, called the carnal mind. All suffering comes from the fear and false beliefs of this counterfeit mind. Since God is All-in-all and is infinite goodness as well as the only Mind of man, then from where can there be any detrimental material laws to plague us?

God is understood in Christian Science to be the one all-knowing Mind, so we, as His spiritual image, reflect the qualities of prudence, wisdom, and intelligence. These in turn lead to right answers and the ability to make good decisions. There is safety in looking to God as the source of all things, and we can even find healing when wisdom prompts us to take a stand.

The more we focus on God and learn what He is capable of, the more we will learn what our own abilities are. The Bible says, “For now we see through a glass, darkly; but then face to face: now I know in part; but then shall I know even as also I am known” (I Corinthians 13:12). And this includes making prudent, timely decisions that affect our life, as well as the lives of others.

I once learned this when after a visit to a favorite restaurant, I was taken with heartburn so severe I had to lie down. I prayed and it passed, but I made the mistake of identifying the food I thought had caused it, and I determined to cross it off my list of food choices from then on.

Shortly after that I was again suffering from the same symptoms, and for the next few months I kept eliminating certain foods one after the other to try to escape the painful consequences that had plagued me. But the list was unending.

Then one day I found myself back at the same favorite restaurant poring over the menu, trying to find something I could tolerate, but to no avail. What to do? I felt out of options. Just then these words from Mrs. Eddy’s writings came to thought: “If mortals think that food disturbs the harmonious functions of mind and body, either the food or this thought must be dispensed with, for the penalty is coupled with the belief” (Science and Health, pp. 388-389).

Wow! This revolutionary statement points to the fact that it is always thought, not material conditions, that needs to be dealt with. Being unaware of this, one could go on for an indeterminate amount of time eliminating whatever food appears to be a catalyst for sickness, but never find lasting relief.

To say a light suddenly went on in my consciousness is an understatement. I knew this passage well from my years of studying Christian Science, but now I realized that I, along with all of God’s beloved children, had been blessed with the God-given dominion to make right and prudent decisions.

I quietly thanked God for revealing this alternate option, and then I made my choice: I dispensed with the thought that food had any power over me. It could not hurt me, and it could not help me either. In that moment I knew I was free. Then I ordered my favorite meal. This proved to be the end of the condition, and I no longer feel restricted in what I can eat.

Following her statement about food, Mrs. Eddy writes: “Which shall it be? If this decision be left to Christian Science, it will be given in behalf of the control of Mind over this belief and every erroneous belief, or material condition” (Science and Health, p. 389).

Now that’s food for thought!

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Decisions that heal and bless
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/1015/Decisions-that-heal-and-bless
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe