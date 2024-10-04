Finding peace amid uncertainty

Growing up, I had many dreams, ambitions, and plans. But things don’t always go as we imagine. The unpredictability of the world – from financial pressures to personal challenges – has left me feeling unsteady at times.

However, as I began to embrace the teachings of Christian Science, I discovered a source of peace and comfort that transcends these outward conditions. The textbook of Christian Science, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy, states, “Divine Love always has met and always will meet every human need” (p. 494).

This simple truth changed the way I viewed life’s difficulties, making clear to me that our security and well-being aren’t tied to changing circumstances but to the steady, unchanging presence of God’s love. Knowing that God’s love is always present and that our true identity is spiritual, as divine Love’s children, gives a sense of peace. By yielding our thoughts to the harmony that God, the divine Mind, is always knowing and sustaining, we’re empowered to turn away from fear and rise above uncertainty with confidence and security.

I remember a time when I was particularly anxious about my financial situation. After a business venture I had put a lot of time and effort into fell through, I found myself struggling to make ends meet. It seemed as though no matter how hard I tried, things just weren’t improving, and I felt an overwhelming sense of uncertainty about my future.

One evening, after yet another day of disappointment, I turned to God. As I prayed, I thought about a Bible story of Jesus calming a storm while he and his disciples were on a boat in the Sea of Galilee (see Mark 4:35-41). His fearless authority in the face of chaos inspired me to trust that the same divine law of harmony that was operating then, is operating now, since God’s goodness is eternal – and that this could bring calm and peace to my situation, too.

So instead of focusing on the apparent lack, I held to the truth that God, divine Love, is always blessing us with the inspiration and spiritual strength that meet our needs, even if that may not always seem obvious.

This was not easy at first, but over time this shift in thought became more natural, and I noticed subtle changes in my situation. I started feeling more at peace, and with that inner calm, new opportunities began to appear – sometimes in unexpected ways. Friends reached out to offer support, and freelance work came my way that helped cover my immediate needs. It didn’t always happen in the way that I had anticipated, but every time my needs were met I felt the quiet assurance of God’s care.

Our true supply doesn’t come from a job, person, or other material source, but from divine Mind. And through prayer, we can learn to trust God’s provision. This understanding has helped me in other areas of life as well – whether it’s dealing with health issues or facing societal uncertainties.

When challenges arise, instead of letting fear, doubt, or anxiety creep in or take over, we can rely on God’s constant care. We can let our focus be shaped by the spiritual truth that God’s law of harmony governs all and is here for all to experience. This lifts us out of feeling overwhelmed when we encounter uncertainty and unpredictability, bringing confidence in God’s love.

No matter the circumstances, through prayer we can find that peace and stability come naturally to all of God’s children.