The divine ‘Us’
Recognizing our – and everyone’s – inherent unity with God, our divine Parent, lifts us out of a divisive “us” and “them” outlook.
Imagine a sense of “us” and
“them” not so indelible, but
more an empty notion to be
simply erased – the way a
line drawn in the sand just
goes as water washes over it.
I consider the sun and its
radiance, one indivisible whole,
a kind of altogether brilliant
“us” – no shafts called “them” shut
out or separate, as if the sun
didn’t hold within itself the very
shine of its every ray.
Prayerfully I take this in – this
hint of the enveloping blessed
Us: our divine parent, God – Love
itself, pure good – flawlessly
one with all of us: spiritual,
bright, equally-loved-by-Love
children of God – everyone the
reflection of God’s goodness.
This spiritual truth – Christ’s
message, ever streaming into
consciousness – can fill all
corners of our open thought,
washing away every invalid,
clung-to limit.
Blaming lets up, dug-in heels and
opinions are let go, until entrenched
views of “us” and “them” vanish
like a shadow – all at once gone
in the full blaze of grasping our
unity with God, with each other
– a unity altogether divine.