The divine ‘Us’

Imagine a sense of “us” and

“them” not so indelible, but

more an empty notion to be

simply erased – the way a

line drawn in the sand just

goes as water washes over it.

I consider the sun and its

radiance, one indivisible whole,

a kind of altogether brilliant

“us” – no shafts called “them” shut

out or separate, as if the sun

didn’t hold within itself the very

shine of its every ray.

Prayerfully I take this in – this

hint of the enveloping blessed

Us: our divine parent, God – Love

itself, pure good – flawlessly

one with all of us: spiritual,

bright, equally-loved-by-Love

children of God – everyone the

reflection of God’s goodness.

This spiritual truth – Christ’s

message, ever streaming into

consciousness – can fill all

corners of our open thought,

washing away every invalid,

clung-to limit.

Blaming lets up, dug-in heels and

opinions are let go, until entrenched

views of “us” and “them” vanish

like a shadow – all at once gone

in the full blaze of grasping our

unity with God, with each other

– a unity altogether divine.