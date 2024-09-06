Progress is possible

Times of hope in our lives are full of light. The path forward becomes clear. Nothing’s in our way.

But shifting circumstances can make life feel less like a constant progression and more stop and go. Sometimes a standstill seems to last forever.

Venturing to look through a spiritual lens, however, we discover that progress is certain.

We’ve compiled a few examples from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society where individuals learned that anxious waiting isn’t ever a prerequisite to moving forward, and that God propels each of us.

In “Sailing lessons,” the author experienced how progress into right opportunities and greater harmony comes as we acquaint ourselves with what’s true about God and our relationship to Him.

“Why wait for healing?” describes how there’s no need to wait to find health. We have the right and ability, as God’s cherished children, to claim it now.

“Seeing walls as doors” illustrates that we find paths forward – even where things have seemed stuck – when we listen for God’s inspiration and guidance.

And “Transformed by seeing what’s already true” shows that accepting God’s message of our spirituality and goodness, the Christ, enables us to experience growth in freedom and contentment by understanding who we spiritually are.