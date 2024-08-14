God’s government – above and beyond politics

When politics and elections become contentious, it can be helpful to take a step back from the clamor and debate and consider this reassuring statement from the Bible: “The kingdom is the Lord’s: and he is the governor among the nations” (Psalms 22:28).

Is that just a sweet thought, or is it a radical statement of truth, a spiritual fact? As one who trusts God with every aspect of my life, I am confident that the latter is true, that God, the Father and Mother of all, is always governing mankind. As the one divine Mind, God is the source of all the moral and spiritual qualities necessary to perform every aspect of good leadership.

Leaders certainly express these qualities, yet we don’t need to look to a person or political party to give us good government. We can be completely confident that’s what is always present by the very definition of God from the Christian Science textbook: “The great I AM; the all-knowing, all-seeing, all-acting, all-wise, all-loving, and eternal; Principle; Mind; Soul; Spirit; Life; Truth; Love; all substance; intelligence” (Mary Baker Eddy, “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 587).

This definition shows the nature of God, who is with us, helping us, every moment. As God’s precious children, we experience spiritual governance by reflection, for God is always its source. The more consistently we look to see God as He is, All-in-all – the one, spiritual cause of all – the more we will see governmental actions that better correspond with His good governance.

Sometimes, however, our trust in God’s government gets clouded by harboring strong human opinions or material reasoning, or jumping on popular bandwagons, all of which can easily lead to counterproductivity. An example of this may be found in the Bible’s First Samuel, chapter 8.

When the highly respected prophet and judge Samuel was of advanced years, the elders of Israel came to him demanding that he give them a king like other nations had. Samuel was not pleased, and he prayed to God about this. As the Bible records it, “The Lord said unto Samuel, Hearken unto the voice of the people in all that they say unto thee: for they have not rejected thee, but they have rejected me, that I should not reign over them” (I Samuel 8:7).

Wisdom had taught the prophet that while leaders have their proper place in societies, attributing great power to them and leaning on their personal prowess over trusting in God is limiting. No personal leadership could begin to match the greatness and loving-kindness of the Divine.

Wouldn’t we then, today, want to put our trust more fully in God, Principle, to govern, since He brings us limitless possibilities of good?

I have found this approach of trusting God, the one true power and authority, instead of people, to be helpful in organizational work. Even when everyone is committed to a common goal, at times personalities and human reasoning have gotten in the way and hampered results.

Through humility and prayer, I have learned to yield to God, to trust that He is governing and unfolding the best outcomes. From this I have seen conversations softened, greater collaboration, increased respect, followed by tangible results that have exceeded expectations.

As Christ Jesus said, “I can of mine own self do nothing ... I seek not mine own will, but the will of the Father which hath sent me” (John 5:30).

Of course, thoughtful, prayerful choices in electing leaders are important, but it’s critical to be careful not to think of those leaders as having power apart from God. There is one God, and He is wholly impartial, boundlessly loving, and ever effective.

Let’s be grateful that divine Love is forever governing with the keenest intelligence and utmost righteousness. It is this truth that we can lean on to bring to light practical answers to our own and others’ needs, for prosperity, safety, peace, or anything else. This is far more productive than relying on people and politics to have all the answers, or fearing choices might be made that deprive us of good.

In truth, God is causing only good, and each and every individual and community is an integral part of the good He is causing. As we understand this and look to God as the true source of the guidance we need, we will reap the benefits of trusting the Almighty in our individual and collective experiences.

Certainly, we all want to do our part to ensure upstanding government, and we can. As Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science, writes, “Individuals, as nations, unite harmoniously on the basis of justice, and this is accomplished when self is lost in Love – or God’s own plan of salvation” (“The First Church of Christ, Scientist, and Miscellany,” p. 283).