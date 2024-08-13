Skip to footer

God-given opportunities are yours

An understanding that God provides all we truly need enables us to experience that goodness more fully in our lives.

  • By Suzanne Riedel

Christian Science Perspective audio edition
Loading the player...

Everyone wants to be happy, to see their practical needs met, and to enjoy realized purpose. Yet, today many people feel under fire. In some cases they are literally in a war zone. In other cases, it’s because of health, housing, or education limitations, often seeming too complex and long-standing to solve.

As a student of Christian Science, I’ve learned that the opportunity to live freely and make progress is God’s plan for every man, woman, and child. God is the one, infinitely good Father-Mother who has loved each one of us into being. More than ever, these times call for unselfish prayer to realize that goodness is normal and provable for everyone.

That’s because we are each created to express the “producing, governing, divine Principle” – as the discoverer of Christian Science, Mary Baker Eddy describes God in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” (p. 81). The divine Principle does not fail to create opportunities for its ideas to be productive.

According to the first chapter of Genesis in the Bible, God has created man in His likeness. God is the infinitely good, creative Mind or Spirit, always present, always acting to love and bless every idea created – so it makes sense that we already include whatever is needed to make progress.

Solutions appear when our thinking aligns with God, whose divine law is the giver of all good. We experience blessings, adapted to our own needs, when we discern the everywhere presence of divine Mind.

How? Christ Jesus taught us to know God, and living and thinking on the basis of this Christly knowledge expands our experience and can heal physical difficulties as well as threats to life purpose.

In my case, as I realized that individual interests, talents, integrity, intelligence, and love of good are created by God, I saw and began to trust that opportunity and individual progress go hand in hand. Wouldn’t it be natural and right that an infinite, principled Mind, providing every good quality that we each have, would also supply the necessary opportunities to express those God-derived qualities? Of course!

We can always start thinking from the nature of a good God as the only cause of our being – from what divine Love itself is and does. Infinite Love wouldn’t create an individual with the intelligence to recognize and desire good, yet not provide the opportunity for the practical appearance of that good.

Realizing that God has created each person to thrive negates nagging discouragement and hopelessness, eliminates the tendency to lean on personal, limited resources, and lifts off the feeling of being stymied when it comes to our life purpose.

I’ve been freed from that stymied feeling in various ways. For example, I’ve loved music in many forms since childhood. As I’ve prayed to live God’s love better, pianos that I couldn’t afford have come to me three times in remarkable ways. Needed income for our family came through musical opportunities offered to me, although I was not a professional musician.

On one occasion, a teaching position in a secondary school was very troublesome. Although our family needed the money, I prayed for several months to hear Mind’s direction in relation to whether resigning was the right way forward. As I persistently set aside personal motivations, I finally gained a deep confidence that God would naturally cause the right opportunity for me going forward.

That week I was offered another position. It paid much less than the job I had, a serious concern for our family’s finances. But I continued to pray to acknowledge that the Mind that governs all surely had only good planned for me and my family; I felt deeply that God’s provision was more real than fear of a missed or weakened opportunity.

That same week I was also offered a musical position on the weekends that exactly matched the monetary reduction of the new job. Opportunities for both doing what I loved and having the needed funds were provided.

It grounds our trust to realize that divine Love, in its intelligent governing of every one of us, gives us uniquely tailored opportunities to express goodness. We are created to thrive.

Adapted from an article published in the Nov. 21, 2022, issue of the Christian Science Sentinel.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to God-given opportunities are yours
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/A-Christian-Science-Perspective/2024/0813/God-given-opportunities-are-yours
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe