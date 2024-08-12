A way out of addiction

Trapped. That’s how we might feel if we’re hooked on a substance or harmful activity. Coping or resignation can be two responses. But no matter which approach we take, we always have a yearning for freedom.

Many individuals have broken away from troubling, even dangerous, habits by deepening their understanding of our divine Parent, God. We’ve compiled several pieces from the archives of The Christian Science Publishing Society that share how we can find a brighter horizon through the spiritual sense of life that God gives.

In “‘I feel like I can’t quit,’” the author explains that we don’t have to force ourselves to stop a bad habit – progress can come naturally, as we learn that we’re wholly good, God’s beloved offspring.

“‘Charity begins at home’” shows that shifting to a spiritual perspective reveals our loved ones’ true free nature, as the author found when his dad overcame alcoholism.

“Freedom from addiction to sleep medication” explores how we can wake up from fear-driven patterns and discover that divine Love is always embracing us.

And the author of “Healed of drug addiction and hemorrhoids” highlights how understanding our true, spiritual identity as God’s children brings physical healing and enables us to exchange addiction for freedom.