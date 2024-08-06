Living in holy moments
Recognizing that God’s now is infinite, not constrained, empowers us to discern His unstoppable “waterfall of good,” right here and now.
A date
a day, a month, a year,
an attempt
to mark a spot
in infinity
to be found again on
memory’s walk,
or to simplify history’s chore.
A date and time
an hour, a minute, a second,
yet it is impossible
to hold eternity still.
Time
has no place
in the rushing
waterfall of good –
infinite blessings,
unstoppable –
our Father-Mother God’s
expression of Himself,
of divine Love’s
now.
A moment –
this moment –
full to overflowing
with harmony,
joy, peace, health, perfection,
wisdom, strength, grace,
and so much more.
A holy understanding
that Life –
divine and glorious –
finds expression
now and here,
ceaselessly.
And when we know –
understand that
as God’s spiritual expression
we live in holy moments,
God’s perfect now –
we see grace as infinite,
as godly good,
expressed eternally.
The time of sorrow flees,
was never here.
The day of fear disappears
into the “never was.”
The year of loss
is found again,
whole,
in heaven’s harmony.
Time is reclaimed,
redefined,
God’s own Word revealing
His forever good.
Now.