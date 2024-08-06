Skip to footer

Living in holy moments

Recognizing that God’s now is infinite, not constrained, empowers us to discern His unstoppable “waterfall of good,” right here and now.

  • By Kit Cornell Kurtz

A date
     a day, a month, a year,
     an attempt
     to mark a spot
in infinity
     to be found again on
     memory’s walk,
     or to simplify history’s chore.

A date and time
     an hour, a minute, a second,
     yet it is impossible
to hold eternity still.

Time
     has no place
     in the rushing
     waterfall of good –
          infinite blessings,
unstoppable –
               our Father-Mother God’s
          expression of Himself,
     of divine Love’s
now.

A moment –
this moment –
     full to overflowing
     with harmony,
     joy, peace, health, perfection,
     wisdom, strength, grace,
and so much more.
     A holy understanding
               that Life –
               divine and glorious –
               finds expression
     now and here,
ceaselessly.

And when we know –
               understand that
     as God’s spiritual expression
          we live in holy moments,
               God’s perfect now –
     we see grace as infinite,
          as godly good,
          expressed eternally.
The time of sorrow flees,
     was never here.
The day of fear disappears
     into the “never was.”
The year of loss
     is found again,
          whole,
               in heaven’s harmony.

Time is reclaimed,
     redefined,
God’s own Word revealing
     His forever good.
Now.

