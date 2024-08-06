Living in holy moments

A date

a day, a month, a year,

an attempt

to mark a spot

in infinity

to be found again on

memory’s walk,

or to simplify history’s chore.

A date and time

an hour, a minute, a second,

yet it is impossible

to hold eternity still.

Time

has no place

in the rushing

waterfall of good –

infinite blessings,

unstoppable –

our Father-Mother God’s

expression of Himself,

of divine Love’s

now.

A moment –

this moment –

full to overflowing

with harmony,

joy, peace, health, perfection,

wisdom, strength, grace,

and so much more.

A holy understanding

that Life –

divine and glorious –

finds expression

now and here,

ceaselessly.

And when we know –

understand that

as God’s spiritual expression

we live in holy moments,

God’s perfect now –

we see grace as infinite,

as godly good,

expressed eternally.

The time of sorrow flees,

was never here.

The day of fear disappears

into the “never was.”

The year of loss

is found again,

whole,

in heaven’s harmony.

Time is reclaimed,

redefined,

God’s own Word revealing

His forever good.

Now.