The Olympic Games and qualities of excellence

The Summer Olympic Games are taking place in Paris until Aug. 11. Athletes from over 200 nations are gathering in various venues throughout France (and in French Polynesia) to compete in 32 different sports. The Paralympics commence in Paris on August 28.

I’m so inspired by the dedication and commitment expressed by these athletes, seven of whom – such as Nigara Shaheen, an Afghan judoka who represents the Refugee Olympic Team – were profiled in a recent Christian Science Monitor report titled “The Olympic spirit: 7 athletes share tales of grit and sacrifice” (July 23, 2024).

Recently I’ve been thinking about the Olympic Games in a way that focuses more deeply on the qualities being expressed throughout the event. When I think of admirable qualities, for me that starts with God and with everyone’s nature as His spiritual creation.

My study of Christian Science has helped me recognize God, the one divine and supreme Mind, as the true source of qualities of excellence in any endeavor. This Mind, being infinite and good, expresses in everyone beautiful abilities and capabilities, which we can each demonstrate in unique ways – whether or not we’re Olympic athletes!

The Gospel of John, in the New Testament, records an encounter between Christ Jesus and a Jewish leader, Nicodemus, who acknowledges that the power of God must be behind Jesus’ healing ministry. Jesus then tells him of the need to be born again – that is, to experience spiritual rebirth and regeneration. He continues, “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, Ye must be born again” (John 3:6, 7).

An understanding of our spiritual origin is an important factor in discovering our true identity as sons and daughters of God. God is infinite Spirit, and His children are the reflection of Spirit. Our real identity is therefore spiritual, whole, and complete. There is no separation between God and His reflection, man. Glimpsing our spiritual identity as the offspring of God gives us the ability to express our God-given joy, spiritual strength, and other excellent qualities in every aspect of our lives.

As Mary Baker Eddy, founder of The Christian Science Monitor, writes in “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” “Let us accept Science, relinquish all theories based on sense-testimony, give up imperfect models and illusive ideals; and so let us have one God, one Mind, and that one perfect, producing His own models of excellence” (p. 249).

Whether or not we’re Olympic athletes, learning more about God as the one flawless Mind and about our relationship to God, Spirit, enriches and enhances our participation in all kinds of activities.

I’ve seen this in my own experience with sports such as soccer, rugby, and tennis. I love the fact that everyone on the field or court is created to express excellence in their own unique and individual way. Recognizing my own – and everyone else’s – connection to God has enabled me to play sports with greater joy, freedom, and dominion. It has freed me from an overly competitive mindset and helped me to understand sports participation as a way of praising God – celebrating and honoring Him, along with the qualities of God expressed by my teammates and opponents.

In his letter to the Christian church in Corinth, St. Paul provides a spiritual perspective that feels especially relevant to this topic: “Know ye not that they which run in a race run all, but one receiveth the prize? So run, that ye may obtain. And every man that striveth for the mastery is temperate in all things. Now they do it to obtain a corruptible crown; but we an incorruptible” (I Corinthians 9:24, 25).

The Olympics and Paralympics are a special time to honor and appreciate athletes’ talents and qualities. Yet each of us can strive “for the mastery” in our lives, every day – seek to express God, good, with confidence, grace, and humility – because we are born of Spirit, God. We can rejoice that our true Father-Mother, divine Spirit, is the source of excellent qualities for us all to witness and express.