God gives us the ability we need

Great leaders we read about in the Bible, such as Joseph, Deborah, and David, were prepared by our loving Father-Mother God for what lay ahead of them. And Mary Baker Eddy, who discovered the Science of Christ, says of her own path, “God had been graciously preparing me during many years for the reception of this final revelation of the absolute divine Principle of scientific mental healing” (“Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures,” p. 107).

Like those who have gone before us, we are prepared by God for whatever challenges we encounter and are guided every step of the way. Science and Health says, “Whatever it is your duty to do, you can do without harm to yourself” (p. 385).

When I first read this statement in the Bible Lesson (found in the “Christian Science Quarterly”), I thought, “Wow, that’s a tall order!” But as the Bible declares, God is our creator and has made us in His image and likeness. That means that we are completely spiritual, because God is Spirit; that our capabilities are based in God, who is limitless good; and that it is God’s power that enables us to do whatever it is our duty to do.

This is made clear in an article titled “The New Birth.” It says that our ability to meet God’s claims on us “is from God; for, being His likeness and image, man must reflect the full dominion of Spirit – even its supremacy over sin, sickness, and death” (Mary Baker Eddy, “Miscellaneous Writings 1883-1896,” p. 16).

As I thought about this statement, I had a growing awareness that the law of God – of divine Love – was acting on my behalf and that whatever I was called to do, I would be able to do with God’s help.

It became clear to me that we can face even the most difficult challenge with confidence in God, knowing that He won’t allow us to be in a situation we aren’t able to handle. By trusting totally in God’s care and listening for and following divine guidance, we can rise to the occasion and expect a good outcome – and no harm.

The weekend after I had pondered this statement, I was with a party of friends from my branch Church of Christ, Scientist, on a hike in the Australian Snowy Mountains. We were introducing youngsters in our Sunday School to outdoor adventures by trekking to one of the old shepherd huts in the mountains. Before we started and during each activity, we prayerfully considered pertinent metaphysical truths, such as the fact that God is the only power and that we reflect our Maker in strength and endurance.

The first leg of the hike was a gentle climb to the top of a ridge, but no sooner had we started than one of the hikers complained of chest pains and expressed fear for her heart. She turned to me and said, “Please help me!”

Miles up in the high country, with no mobile phones in those days and no Christian Science practitioner nearby to ask for prayer, I reached out to God for inspiration. The first thought that came to me was of the law of Love in action, which had been so clear to me over the week leading up to the hike. I reasoned that I couldn’t be put into any situation that God hadn’t prepared me to meet, and by trusting in the law of Love, I could handle the situation successfully.

Immediately, reassuring truths came to me about God’s ever-presence and the ability of each one of us to reflect God’s limitless goodness. I shared these thoughts with the hiker and also made a few adjustments to lighten her backpack. Soon she felt confident and eager to continue, so we set off up the mountain, slowly. Every ten minutes or so, we stopped and reaffirmed that the power and presence of God, Spirit, was leading us on.

After about an hour, we reached the top of the ridge, and by that time the chest pain was gone. The remainder of the weekend hike continued without a hitch, full of joy and freedom. We were deeply grateful for this proof that God gives us the ability we need.

