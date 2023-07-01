Skip to footer
Cooperation
Commentary

Happy Interdependence Day!

|
San Francisco Chronicle/AP/FILE
People gather at a house to watch the Fourth of July Parade in Alameda, California, on July 4, 2022.
  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 3 Min. )
  • By Maisie Sparks Contributor

I’ve been wondering lately whether Independence Day needs an upgrade. It’s so 1776. Perhaps we need a day that helps us imagine a different future. Perhaps it’s time for Interdependence Day.

I don’t think our Founding Fathers would mind. They would have been familiar with the concept of interdependence from Christian Scripture. It’s expressed in biblical phrases such as “love one another,” “encourage one another,” “build up one another,” and many more that focus on working out life together with the welfare of all in mind.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Cooperation

With the United States celebrating its Independence Day, our commentator imagines how the holiday could be more forward-looking – with a focus on unity.

The announcement in 1776 of the “unalienable” right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” wasn’t a win for a “me.” It was a win for a “we.”  

Interdependence invites us to be unselfish with our resources, helping to ensure that everyone flourishes. Interdependence causes us to reject myths of scarcity, theories of one race replacing another, and zero-sum approaches to life that argue the only way for “us” to win is for “them” to lose.

We are more than the sum of our parts. We can do more together than we can apart. 

Independence Day has served us well. A celebration of our interdependence, however, is what will ensure our future.

I love the red, white, and blue bunting that adorns homes in the United States. in early July as our nation’s Independence Day approaches. I enjoy the parades with decorated tricycles and high school marching bands. And then there are fireworks! 

But in recent years, I’ve pondered whether Independence Day needs an upgrade. It’s so 1776. Perhaps we need to repurpose this holiday. Perhaps we need a day that helps us imagine a different future. Perhaps it’s time for Interdependence Day.

Back when we were fighting for independence from another country, our bluecoats were fighting its redcoats. Today, we live in red states or blue states – and we fight each other. Back then, the 13 Colonies were on the same side. Today, big cities and their suburbs compete with rural regions over the nation’s appropriations and moral code, and which parts of our history to include in school textbooks. Such divisiveness causes self-inflicted wounds that leave us open to attacks, both foreign and domestic.  

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Cooperation

With the United States celebrating its Independence Day, our commentator imagines how the holiday could be more forward-looking – with a focus on unity.

Interdependence Day wouldn’t erase the history of Independence Day. Instead, it would give us time to reflect on what we want our tomorrow to be. We’d look back on our past to discover why this democratic republic was formed in the first place. The goal was that the union would let us carefully debate and balance ideas. The hope was that this would lead to a government that continuously worked to do the greatest good for the greatest number of its people. 

Since our nation’s birth, we’ve struggled with this ideal. During our 247 years, we’ve seen peaceful and not-so-peaceful insistence that the freedoms cited in the document approved on July 4, 1776, be available to all. 

We’ve been moving toward the need for this name change for several years now, and I don’t think our Founding Fathers would mind. They would have been familiar with the concept of interdependence from Christian Scripture. It’s expressed in biblical phrases such as “love one another,” “encourage one another,” “build up one another,” and many more that focus on working out life together with the welfare of all in mind.

The announcement in 1776 of the “unalienable” right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” wasn’t a win for a “me.” It was a win for a “we.” A lot of people had to trust each other, believe that they had each other’s backs, and be willing to fight and die with each other so that subsequent generations could build a nation where there is “liberty and justice for all,” as our Pledge of Allegiance says. Proclaiming our interdependence would be a way to promote an understanding that this nation’s – and any nation’s – power comes from finding unity, not sowing discord. 

Poets, presidents, and preachers have invited us to consider our interdependence. English poet John Donne shared the sentiment when he wrote, “No man is an island.” When Nelson Mandela wanted to bring fractured South Africa together, he emphasized the Zulu concept of ubuntu. It means “I am because you are,” acknowledging the humbling need I have for you and you for me. 

Martin Luther King Jr. also called attention to our connectedness. “We are all caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny,” he said in 1965. “Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”  

Interdependence invites us to be unselfish with our resources, helping to ensure that everyone flourishes. Interdependence causes us to reject myths of scarcity, theories of one race replacing another, and zero-sum approaches to life that argue the only way for “us” to win is for “them” to lose. We are more than the sum of our parts. We can do more together than we can apart. 

We’ve enjoyed Independence Day. It has served us well. A celebration of our interdependence, however, is what will ensure our future. In “How the Word Is Passed,” author Clint Smith puts it this way: America is “not so much a place to be in but an idea to believe in.” Let’s believe in and celebrate our interdependence. ρ

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Happy Interdependence Day!
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/2023/0701/Happy-Interdependence-Day
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe