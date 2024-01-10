Skip to footer
Prosperity
Economy

In charts: How women’s employment hit a record high

|
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters/File
People commute to New York from Hoboken Terminal in New Jersey.

Women in the United States workforce hit a milestone in 2023, when the percentage of prime-age working women reached 75.3% – an all-time high. The main driver of this increase: college-educated women with young children.

“This is really about what happens when a woman who is working has their first child,” and if they drop out of the workforce and for how long, says Alexander Arnon, an analyst with the University of Pennsylvania’s Penn Wharton Budget Model who led a study of the data. 

Women have outnumbered men in earning college degrees since the early 1980s. Yet the employment rate for women in the 25-to-54 age range still lagged behind that for men – and many economists expected them to have a slow post-pandemic return to work.

Why We Wrote This

A story focused on
Prosperity

The percentage of working women in the United States hit a record high in 2023 – defying expectations of a slow post-pandemic recovery.

So the recent trend is significant, as college-educated women with young children lead the way in employment growth.

SOURCE:

Sources: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, U.S. Census Bureau, Economic Policy Institute

|
Jacob Turcotte/Staff

Women still face employment challenges. The “child penalty” – the long-term effects of having children on women’s careers – persists. In 2022, men’s earnings averaged 18% more than women’s, a gap that shrank only 2 percentage points in 20 years. And women are twice as likely as men to hold part-time jobs, which often lack benefits and security. But part-time work is not driving the upward-trending employment rate, which is concentrated around relatively higher-paying professional jobs.

The increase in women’s employment is tied to workplace changes like telecommuting that accelerated during the pandemic, although the trend predates COVID-19. And it’s largely independent of economic cycles, which was a surprise to researchers, who note the broader economy has affected other subsets of working women. The consistent upward trend also defies experts’ expectations that women would bear a disproportionate share of the pandemic’s economic cost. In fact, the rate of prime-age working women recovered faster than men’s. 

The rate of working mothers is expected to keep climbing. The impact of that shift is widely debated: How will it affect the long-term labor supply? Or men and families? 

On whether it’s good for the economy, Mr. Arnon says there’s no question. “If you think that having more productive capacity is a positive ... this is a positive for the U.S. economy.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to In charts: How women’s employment hit a record high
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2024/0110/In-charts-How-women-s-employment-hit-a-record-high
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe