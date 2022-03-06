Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

Russian oil ban? US gasoline prices hit highest level since 2008

As gasoline reached $4 a gallon, U.S. and European officials are considering a ban on Russian oil imports. In the past week, regular gas prices rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club. 

Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP
The price of regular gas at the Conoco station off I-81 near Mahanoy City, Pa., was $4.09 on Sunday morning, March 6, 2022.

  • By Staff Associated Press
New York

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008.

During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to the AAA motor club.

That represents the second largest jump in average national prices in a week, GasBuddy reported.

“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.

The all-time high for average gasoline prices was set in July 17, 2008 at $4.10 per gallon. 

On Sunday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.29, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.60.

Neither President Joe Biden nor the U.S. Congress has moved yet to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions.

But a de facto ban is in effect now as about 66% of Russian oil is struggling to find buyers, JPMorgan analysts said this past Thursday.

The U.S. and its allies are starting to consider a ban, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We are now talking to our European partners and allies to look in a coordinated way at the prospect of banning the import of Russian oil while making sure that there is still an appropriate supply of oil on world markets,” he said. “That’s a very active discussion as we speak.”

Some members of Congress are also signaling support for a ban on Russian oil, which could push gasoline prices higher. “It makes no sense whatsoever to continue to buy oil from Russia that they use to fund this war and this murderous campaign that they’re undertaking,” Senator Marco Rubio (R) of Florida said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”  

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the U.S. on Thursday and Friday, suggests that American outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas.

However, some 62% of respondents in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said paying more for fuel and gas because of the crisis was worthwhile to defend another democratic country.

"You see increasing willingness among the American public to pay costs for that support" of Ukraine, said Craig Kafura, a public opinion expert at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

British officials say they will look to target Russia's energy sector in future rounds of sanctions, a move the government has so far resisted amid warnings this could push up energy bills, Reuters reports. 

Since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Britain has imposed a ban on Russia selling debt in its capital markets and targeted several Russian banks with sanctions, as well as companies like defense firm Rostec and airline Aeroflot.

"We've been very coordinated on sanctions, we've shown huge unity. It's having a big effect in Russia, but we now need to do more," Liz Truss, Britain's foreign minister, said during a visit to Brussels for a meeting of NATO members.

"We particularly need to look at the oil and gas sector, how do we reduce our dependence across Europe on Russian gas, how do we cut off the funding to Vladimir Putin's war machine."

Energy firms have already been indirectly impacted by sanctions on banking and trade, a ban on Russian ships docking in Britain, and a move to prevent Russian companies raising finance in London.

The likes of Gazprom have secondary London listings, and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) this week has suspended trading in Russian securities. 

The United States and EU already have some sanctions in place on Russia's energy and oil refining sectors, but Washington has been cautious on imposing sanctions on Russia's oil and gas flows. 

(Reuters reporters Andrew MacAskill, Alistair Smout and Kylie MacLellan contributed to this report)

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Russian oil ban? US gasoline prices hit highest level since 2008
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Business/2022/0306/Russian-oil-ban-US-gasoline-prices-hit-highest-level-since-2008
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe