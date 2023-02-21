Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
“Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood,” by Jessica Grose, Mariner Books, 240 pp.

Can society move beyond unachievable standards of motherhood?

Author Jessica Grose urges mothers, when faced with impossible demands, to ask “Does this help me improve my relationship with my children? And does this help my community? If the answer is neither, push back.”

stack of books What are you reading?
  • By Barbara Spindel Contributor

One of the most unfortunate neologisms to make its way into the lexicon in recent years is “momfluencer,” the term describing mothers who post immaculate photos of their families and their homes on social media to inspire their legions of followers – and to sell some advertiser-sponsored products along the way.

In “Screaming on the Inside: The Unsustainability of American Motherhood,” New York Times opinion writer Jessica Grose demonstrates that the momfluencer is only the latest in a long line of cultural forces to popularize and romanticize the impossible standards to which American mothers are held. She argues that there have been “more than two hundred years of unrealistic, elitist, and bigoted expectations,” adding that “they shape-shift; they reflect whatever is in vogue – but at their core is always self-abnegation.” 

In other words, we've heard some version of this story before, and there is a vast library of work examining the insidious ideals surrounding motherhood and domesticity. Grose cites Stephanie Coontz’s “The Way We Never Were,” Ann Crittenden’s “The Price of Motherhood,” and many other popular and academic books and articles in her bibliography. But her compelling and sharp account brings the issue up to date, exploring pregnancy and motherhood in the age of social media and delineating the additional burdens imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. It will likely appeal to mothers of young children or to people considering becoming parents.

The author’s interviews with a wide range of mothers make up the heart of the book. Regardless of whether they work full- or part-time or stay at home, and regardless of their race or socioeconomic status, her interviewees report feeling guilty, stressed out, and overwhelmed. Grose provides meaningful context to their angst, arguing that women are buckling under the pressures of being, in most cases, the primary caretakers of children and juggling their own work obligations in the absence of social supports like paid parental leave or adequate child care. The pandemic – during which “much of the additional domestic work required when schools, day care, and family caretaking systems fell apart was left to mothers” – made a bad situation worse.

Grose also tells her own story in “Screaming on the Inside.” Her first pregnancy was so difficult that she felt she had no choice but to quit her job at a culture website. (Because she had held the position for less than a year before getting pregnant, she would not have been eligible for the Family and Medical Leave Act’s 12 weeks of unpaid leave.) Ten years later, she writes, “I still feel like I failed at some essential test of motherhood, before I even had a baby to care for.” 

Much of the book paints a similarly bleak picture. In the chapter on pregnancy, for instance, Grose writes that “all the women I spoke to envisioned a time of perfect happiness and Instagrammable beauty.” Instead, however, “Most women I spoke to felt like they were failing on every possible level, inside and out. They described falling short of what their families, workplaces, and our culture wanted from them when they were publicly performing pregnancy.” As someone who remembers pregnancy as an often gratifying time punctuated by a fair share of the condition’s common discomforts, I’m not sure what is more startling: the idea that her scores of interviewees went into it with such starry-eyed expectations or the idea that most of them ended up feeling so bad about themselves while pregnant.

Grose’s tone shifts when she begins to address solutions to the problems she’s laid out. “There is not a single change we can make that will be a panacea,” she observes. “The changes have to be multipronged – a combination of political shifts, workplace shifts, and interpersonal shifts.” Citing positive signs – like widespread support for paid leave for all caregivers, not only mothers – she concludes, “I think we have reasons to be optimistic on all three fronts.” 

In addition to focusing on structural change, Grose offers a piece of personal advice in what is perhaps the book’s most sensible passage: “Anytime you feel guilty about not meeting some sort of insane, unachievable demand, ask yourself: Does this help me improve my relationship with my children? And does this help my community? If the answer is neither, push back.” The myths surrounding motherhood are persistent, but the author empowers readers with the idea that they can help create change. One place to start: If the momfluencers’ Instagram posts make you feel inadequate, quit scrolling.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Can society move beyond unachievable standards of motherhood?
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Book-Reviews/2023/0221/Can-society-move-beyond-unachievable-standards-of-motherhood
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe