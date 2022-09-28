Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Beyond fear, beyond anger. Real news, real hope.
Menu
Shawn Miller/Library of Congress
Ada Limón starts her tenure as U.S. poet laureate on Sept. 29. She is the 24th poet laureate and was named to the post by the librarian of Congress.
Gratitude

US poet laureate Ada Limón: ‘Things can grow here, and I can grow here.’

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 4 Min. )
  • By Elizabeth Lund Contributor

Ada Limón, who this week picks up the mantle of U.S. poet laureate, intends to use her new role to help people reclaim their humanity and repair their relationship with the earth – through poetry.

“At a time like this, it feels like we need so many things that aren’t art,” she says. 

Why We Wrote This

Gratitude

Poetry can often reach us emotionally when mere words fail. It uses language in unexpected ways that bypass logic to connect us with a larger sense of humanity.

“We need an end to war and we need a solution for the climate crisis. But to become disillusioned about what poetry and art can do is ... to forget that, yes, we need to survive as a people, but we also need to flourish,” she says. 

“Poetry can remind us that there is a way to live that is wholehearted, that recognizes our wholeness.”

Poems help us do that, Ms. Limón says, by “allowing us to walk into the room of ourselves” and reconsider who we are. “There is power in recognizing that we are emotional beings and that sometimes we need to be hit by a poem and maybe even weep a little,” she says. “Poetry can help us feel tenderness or vulnerability.”

Ms. Limón remembers feeling particularly disheartened when she had very little money and was trying to become a writer. “As I saw the new grass come up during the spring and watched it flourish during the summer, I thought, ‘OK, things can grow here, and I can grow here.’” 

Award-winning poet Ada Limón begins her term as the 24th poet laureate of the United States on Sept. 29 with a reading of her work at the Library of Congress. Ms. Limón, who is of Mexican American descent, is the first Chicana to hold the post. She succeeds Joy Harjo, the first Native American poet laureate, who served three terms in the position (2019-2022). 

Ms. Limón has published six acclaimed collections, most recently “The Hurting Kind,” and hosts the podcast series “The Slowdown” from American Public Media, which was launched as part of Tracy K. Smith’s poet laureateship in 2019. She also teaches in the low-residency MFA in Creative Writing program of Queens University of Charlotte, in North Carolina.

In a recent interview, Ms. Limón said she feels privileged to be named poet laureate because the position will allow her “to help people connect with poetry on a larger scale, something that has always been really important to me, both as an artist and as a person.”

Why We Wrote This

Gratitude

Poetry can often reach us emotionally when mere words fail. It uses language in unexpected ways that bypass logic to connect us with a larger sense of humanity.

Ms. Limón, whose poems often focus on the natural world, intends to use poetry to help people reclaim their humanity and to repair our relationship with the earth.

“At a time like this, it feels like we need so many things that aren’t art,” she says. “We need an end to war and we need a solution for the climate crisis. But to become disillusioned about what poetry and art can do is in some ways to forget that, yes, we need to survive as a people, but we also need to flourish. We’ve been living very much in survival mode since March of 2020. I think poetry can remind us that there is a way to live that is wholehearted, that recognizes our wholeness.”

Poetry helps us do that, she says, by “allowing us to walk into the room of ourselves” and reconsider who we are. “It’s been very easy in the past two years to go numb, to kind of guard ourselves, to be brave and strong and resilient. But I think there is power in recognizing that we are emotional beings and that sometimes we need to be hit by a poem and maybe even weep a little,” she says. “Poetry can help us feel tenderness or vulnerability, and then you can also leave it.”

Reconnecting with nature can happen anywhere, says Ms. Limón, who grew up in Sonoma, California. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in drama from the University of Washington and a Master of Fine Arts in poetry from New York University, before working in marketing for several years in New York. 

“I’ve lived in urban settings most of my life, so I understand that ‘nature’ is not just preserved spaces that we go to. It’s not the drive to Yosemite or Yellowstone. It’s also the pocket parks that we pass underneath the freeways and the overpasses. It’s the green spaces that we notice on our way to work or school.”

Ms. Limón remembers feeling particularly disheartened when she was working a temp job, was going to graduate school, had hardly any money, and was trying to figure out how to be a writer. “As I saw the new grass come up during the spring and watched it flourish during the summer, all during that temp job, I thought, ‘OK, things can grow here, and I can grow here.’” 

During her time living in the Brooklyn borough of New York, she learned to identify and name the trees in her neighborhood. “I suddenly felt much more connected to the world, not just the community of people around me, but the community of trees, the community of animals.”

As poet laureate, Ms. Limón wants to bring poetry into pocket parks and other public spaces, much like the Poetry in Motion project brought poems to transit systems in several major cities. “Those poems always meant so much to me because poems hit you in an unexpected way when you’re not looking for them, but instead you’re going about your day and then suddenly you’re surprised by language,” she says.

She also hopes to encourage a greater appreciation for the “golden age of poetry” the United States is experiencing now, with a rich diversity of voices. 

Her own background includes rich diversity as well. Her paternal grandfather, Francisco Carlos Limón, immigrated to the United States from Mexico in 1917. After spending time in the foster care system, he earned a college degree and worked his entire career at Con Edison, a power company. Other forebears were of Indigenous ancestry, and on her mother’s side there’s “a lot” of Scottish and Irish.

Ms. Limón learned important early lessons about the natural world from her mother. “One of the biggest things that she taught me was to pay attention. My mother is a painter, and she looks at the world with a deep intention. It was really interesting to me to watch her watch things, to pull apart, say, the way the sticky monkey flower was made. Or to look at rattlesnake grass and hold it up to your ear and shake it. And it will actually rattle.”

All those experiences enrich her writing and her life, says Ms. Limón, who has lived since 2011 in Kentucky, where her husband owns a video marketing company in the thoroughbred industry.

“I’m very proud of my Mexican heritage, of being a woman, of the places I’ve lived, and of my lineage as a poet in terms of who I studied with,” she says. 

What she doesn’t like is being defined by ethnicity or labels. 

“I like to focus on possibilities. I want all those possibilities, and I want young people to know that you don’t have to just choose who you are and then live in that box forever. You get to change. You get to change your mind. And you get to choose who you want to be every day. Every day is a choice.” 

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to US poet laureate Ada Limón: ‘Things can grow here, and I can grow here.’
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2022/0928/US-poet-laureate-Ada-Limon-Things-can-grow-here-and-I-can-grow-here
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe