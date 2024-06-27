Four books help children learn to be resilient and brave

Bravery isn’t just for superheroes. That’s the message of four delightful picture books that will inspire, delight, and entertain young readers and their caregivers.

And the books’ endearing and often humorous illustrations bring smiles to the faces of kids and grownups alike.

A quartet of children’s picture books shows that when challenges arise, it’s good to meet problems head on. Like a bear cub lost in a snowstorm or a boy worried about returning to school, pushing through fears can bring about a sense of confidence and mastery.

They can’t leap tall buildings in a single bound, but these characters discover that when problems arise, they possess an even better superpower – inner courage.

The characters from four fantastic children’s books featured here are the unlikely heroes of their stories who, when confronted with challenges, discover their courage. But they’re not superheroes. They are a timid bear cub, a skeptical chicken, a young ninja with a secret, and a nonverbal boy who surprises everyone. They’re flawed and vulnerable, just like the rest of us. But with persistence, they push through their respective obstacles – a snowstorm, a marathon, an injury, a lack of speech – to claim their own bravery. Reading these heartwarming, hilarious, and uplifting stories, the little ones in your life may be inspired to claim theirs, too.

Slow and steady wins the race

“Chicken Little and the Very Long Race,” written and illustrated by Sam Wedelich, is a fun cross between “The Tortoise and the Hare,” and “Chicken Little.” This entertaining read with a witty lesson delighted my kids and me – enough that we ordered the other books in this plucky little series.

When a marathon featuring local record holder Hare is announced, the entire chicken coop goes gaga. Except Chicken Little. She watches, mystified, as the flock ditches its workout routine and instead buys Hare’s book, drinks Hare-approved smoothies, and wears rabbit-ear sweatbands (for the grown-ups, an amusing commentary on influencer culture). When no one heeds Chicken Little’s warnings that there are no shortcuts to success, she hesitantly decides to enter the race herself.

With its expressive, cartoonlike illustrations; hilarious thought and speech balloons (“Are you chicken? Bok Bok!” says one hen to Chicken Little before she enters the race.); and hand-lettered prose, this book reads like a giant comic strip and delivers equal delight. Wedelich’s genius is in giving a classic fable a witty, modern spin and presenting a quintessential lesson (“Slow and steady wins the race.”) with humor.

Chicken Little and the Very Long Race, written and illustrated by Sam Wedelich. Scholastic Press, 40 pp.

I hope the takeaway for my kids from this little tale is the value of courage: The courage it took Chicken Little to speak up to her peers; the courage it took her to enter the race; and the courage it took her to finish the race the old-fashioned way, with hard work and perseverance.

As Chicken Little tells the flock at the end of the race, “A very long race is about more than winning! It’s about daring to do hard things.”

Bravery even when afraid

“Brave Little Bear,” written and illustrated by Steve Small, is a tender tale for the timid ones who find comfort curled up at home. Arlo has always been the cub who likes familiarity, comfort, and the cozy warmth of his den, while his sister Eva is the one who seeks adventure. When it’s time for the bear family to rouse from their winter hibernation and journey to Spring Valley, Arlo is reluctant to leave the only home he has ever known. But when a blinding snowstorm strikes, separating the family, he learns what it means to be brave.

BRAVE LITTLE BEAR, Written and illustrated by Steve Small, Paula Wiseman Books. 32 pp.

From the soulful illustrations to the sweet, simple prose, everything about “Brave Little Bear” will tug at your heartstrings. Small has worked in animation for more than 30 years and it shows. His soft, painterly illustrations are worthy of framing: the bear family staring at their ascent up a snowy mountain, a forest of tall, feathery pines behind; the bears plowing through a fierce storm, heads down against the swirling snow; the cubs curled up in their mother’s embrace.

It’s no surprise my brother ordered this book for his kids after he saw it in our home. The illustrations complement Arlo’s (literal and figurative) journey, one many readers will find familiar and instructive: the safety of home, the uncomfortable nudge of a challenge, the hard work of pushing through, and the sweet relief of emerging on the other side, a little older and wiser. As his mother tells Arlo when they are reunited after the storm, “Being brave when you feel afraid is the very bravest brave of all.”

Excerpted from “Brave Little Bear”; written and illustrated by Steve Small

Courage and kindness as superpowers

When we meet Ninja Nate, a 10-year-old ninja master, he rocks his ninja suit, sword, and moves all day – on the playground, at the dinner table, even in bed. In “Ninja Nate,” written by Markette Sheppard and illustrated by Robert Paul Jr., we follow Nate’s escapades with wonder. Until one night he falls out of bed with a thud. He – and we – wake up with a start: Ninja Nate is Nathaniel Brown. After an injury, he has a new robotic leg that he covers with his ninja suit. His sword? A walking cane. The truth is that Nathaniel is worried about returning to school with a robotic leg.

Ninja Nate, written by Markette Sheppard, illustrated by Robert Paul Jr. Denene Millner Books, 32 pp.

With simple candor, Sheppard shows readers Nathaniel in all his “costumes”: playful, yes, but also vulnerable, sad, and scared. With the help of his mother and brother, Nathaniel faces his fears and finds out he’s still loved – as Ninja Nate with his cool moves, and also as Nathaniel Brown. It turns out his real superpowers are his courage and kindness.

My kids loved the experience of reading this book – from enjoying Nate’s ninja moves, to the realization of his injury and prosthesis, to seeing him steel his strength and kick on. Sheppard handles what could be a heavy subject with a light touch, teaching readers young and old how to approach life’s curveballs with resilience and grace. As his mom says, “One step at a time.”

Excerpted from “Ninja Nate”; written by Markette Sheppard, illustrated by Robert Paul Jr.

Music unlocks the power of speech

“The Boy Who Said Wow,” written by Todd Boss and illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh, is a simple story with a big heart. In a noisy world, Ronan is a quiet boy who doesn’t speak much. In fact, he hardly says a word. When his grandfather takes Ronan for a drive, he is quiet. When Grandfather talks and talks, Ronan is quiet. When they arrive in the loud city, Ronan is quiet. And when they enter the grand concert hall, Ronan is quiet. When the symphony begins, Ronan’s mind begins to dance with the music, lifting, flying, soaring. And when the music is done, and the entire auditorium is silent, Ronan finally speaks: “Wow!”

It was the “Wow” heard round the world. And it actually happened. On May 5, 2019, a nonverbal boy named Ronan Mattin traveled to Boston’s Symphony Hall to hear Mozart’s “Masonic Funeral Music” performed by the Handel and Haydn Society. Ronan’s “Wow!” broke the silence – his own and the audience’s – and his enthusiasm so delighted concertgoers that Ronan’s story went viral.

The Boy Who Said Wow, written by Todd Boss, illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh. Beach Lane Books, 40 pp.

The book’s author worked closely with Ronan’s family, and wisely keeps the story simple, which allows Kheiriyeh’s drawings to shine. Composed mostly in shades of gray and turquoise with pops of poppy red, her illustrations offer a nostalgic nod to a Boston past: Grandfather sports a dapper tux with tails and drives a classic car; Ronan wears suspenders, a beret, and a bow tie.

Kheiriyeh charts the change that comes over Ronan in her illustrations.

Excerpted from “The Boy Who Said Wow”; written by Todd Boss, illustrated by Rashin Kheiriyeh

At first, he is depicted with his nose in a book, staring out the window, or down into his lap. After the concert and his big “Wow!” he’s seen laughing, clapping, leaning on his grandfather. His body language tells a story of its own.

“The Boy Who Said Wow” shows the quiet courage of a nonverbal boy – or anyone who doesn’t conform to the norm – going out into the world, engaging with others, and expressing himself clearly, honestly, and wholeheartedly.