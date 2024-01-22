Skip to footer

Wild seas and alien wonder: Get carried away with January’s best books

  • Quick Read
  • Deep Read ( 2 Min. )
  • By Staff

People are often capable of enduring and, in some cases, triumphing over impossible odds.

In our book picks this month, characters do just that. 

Why We Wrote This

Good stories transport. Great stories inspire. In our 10 picks for this month, characters face situations such as war and exile, offering insights into the strength of the human character.

Bonnie Jo Campbell’s “The Waters” steeps readers in a fictional yet realistic portrait of rural Michigan and the women tough enough to live there. With lush and evocative writing, the book practically sprouts in your hands. Similarly evocative, Hisham Matar’s “My Friends” paints a picture of life under revolution through the eyes of a teenager exiled from Libya for protesting the Qaddafi regime.

In nonfiction, “The Survivors of the Clotilda” by Hannah Durkin sheds light on the stories of 110 enslaved people kidnapped from what is now Nigeria and taken to Alabama on the last slave ship to transport people to the United States. With a focus on the female survivors, the book reconstructs their lives after emancipation.

Rich and compelling, these books are sure to bolster the reader’s faith in the human capacity to persevere.

The Waters, by Bonnie Jo Campbell

Bonnie Jo Campbell is one of the chief practitioners of Midwestern Gothic, and the National Book Award finalist’s first novel in a dozen years is reason to rejoice. “The Waters” is an indelible portrait of rural Michigan and the women tough enough to live there, with writing so evocative it practically sprouts in your hands. Lush, brackish, and bracing, “The Waters” is not so much read as steeped in.

Wild and Distant Seas, by Tara Karr Roberts

Why We Wrote This

Good stories transport. Great stories inspire. In our 10 picks for this month, characters face situations such as war and exile, offering insights into the strength of the human character.

This inventive historical novel is spun from a minor female character in “Moby-Dick.” Melville’s narrator, Ishmael, and his sidekick, Queequeg, are served chowder in Mrs. Hussey’s inn before they sail off on the Pequod with Captain Ahab. Ishmael’s short stay has lasting ramifications on the lives of the innkeeper and her female descendants.

The Curse of Pietro Houdini, by Derek B. Miller

Sheltering in a hilltop abbey southeast of Rome, a maverick and a 14-year-old orphan hatch a plan to save the abbey’s priceless paintings from the Nazis. Even as the pair endure war’s horrors, they refuse to abandon their crusade. Derek B. Miller delivers an irresistible story of defiance. 

My Friends, by Hisham Matar

A teenager leaves his cherished family in Libya to pursue higher education at the University of Edinburgh. Protesting against the Qaddafi regime results in exile from his homeland. Hisham Matar provides insights into life under revolution and in exile. 

Beautyland, by Marie-Helene Bertino

Adina, a human-looking alien growing up in 1980s Philadelphia, adores astronomer Carl Sagan. “He is looking for us!” she enthuses to her otherworldly superiors in a one of many life-on-Earth dispatches. Adina navigates human childhood while her single mom, unaware of her daughter’s true identity, struggles to keep them afloat. 

The Wharton Plot, by Mariah Fredericks

In this mystery set in early 20th-century New York City, Edith Wharton, the arch, imperious novelist of “The House of Mirth” takes center stage. When an American writer gets shot, Edith agrees to shepherd his finished manuscript to publication. Censorship, corruption, and class privilege brush up against jealousy and regret in Mariah Fredericks’ pitch-perfect tale.

The Survivors of the Clotilda, by Hannah Durkin

Historian Hannah Durkin’s gripping account uncovers the stories of the 110 enslaved people kidnapped from what is now modern-day Nigeria and forced onto the last slave ship to transport captives to America. The Clotilda landed in Alabama months before the start of the Civil War; Durkin, with a focus on its female survivors, compellingly reconstructs their lives post-emancipation.

Our Enemies Will Vanish, by Yaroslav Trofimov

Yaroslav Trofimov, the Ukrainian-born chief foreign affairs correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, spent the early days of the war in Ukraine watching as ordinary citizens turned what looked like a certain defeat into a stalemate that inspired the world. Told with empathy and sensitivity, the story is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

The MAGA Diaries, by Tina Nguyen 

Political journalist Tina Nguyen uses her own coming-of-age story to explain how conservatives play the long game by providing intellectual training and professional guidance to young people. Her chronicle is entertaining yet unsettling.

Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here, by Jonathan Blitzer

Jonathan Blitzer traces the roots of the immigration crisis back to what he terms America’s misguided Cold War-era interventions in El Salvador and Guatemala. The author’s powerful, compassionate account highlights individual stories, creating an epic portrayal of migration’s human stakes.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to Wild seas and alien wonder: Get carried away with January’s best books
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2024/0122/Wild-seas-and-alien-wonder-Get-carried-away-with-January-s-best-books
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe