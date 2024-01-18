Skip to footer

How to catch alligator poachers? Become one.

“Gator Country” tells of a Florida wildlife officer who goes undercover to infiltrate a smuggling ring in the Everglades. 

|
Grant Jefferies/Bradenton Herald/AP/File
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer Jeff Babauta (left) and Charlie Tanner, state nuisance alligator trapper, bring in an alligator in Bradenton, Florida, in 2006.
  • By David Conrads Contributor

Florida wildlife officer Jeff Babauta was nearing retirement when he went undercover to infiltrate the world of alligator poachers in the Everglades. He changed his name, adopted a freewheeling persona, and started an alligator farm on a rundown property in south Florida. 

The story of Babauta and Operation Alligator Thief is the subject of “Gator Country: Deception, Danger, and Alligators in the Everglades,” Rebecca Renner’s engrossing account of a two-year sting mounted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in 2015. Babauta’s efforts led to the arrest of 11 poachers in a single day, one of the biggest hauls in the agency’s history. 

The book’s author, a Florida native, leads the reader through the complexities of Operation Alligator Thief as well as the intriguing, often murky, biological and cultural environment of the Everglades. She has a gift for storytelling and enriches her narrative with a wealth of Florida history, local lore, nature writing, and personal anecdotes. 

“I wanted to understand what it was like to be a poacher in the glades,” Renner writes. “I wanted to live the lives of rangers and wildlife officers, too. I wanted to tell a story of people. No heroes, no villains, just the desperate choices that make us who we are.”

GATOR COUNTRY: Deception, Danger and Alligators in the Everglades. By Rebecca Renner, Flatiron Books, 276 pp.

While alligators are so plentiful today in Florida as to constitute a nuisance, they nearly became extinct in the 1950s. Their populations are sensitive, dependent on precise temperatures and water levels to assure viable egg production. Even small fluctuations in weather can have a harmful impact, leaving the species vulnerable to flooding, sea-level rise, and habitat destruction. 

Flooding in the early 2010s along the Lower Mississippi Delta caused thousands of alligator nests to become unviable. To maintain their hatchling stocks, alligator farmers in Louisiana, as in Florida, relied on permits to harvest wild alligator eggs legally. With the price of eggs soaring and farmers in Louisiana turning to other sources, it was widely suspected that some farmers were buying from poachers. 

Infiltrating the crime ring was no simple task for Babauta. Alligator farmers in south Florida were a notoriously closed group, suspicious of outsiders. To get information on poachers, Babauta had to become one, which meant setting up a working farm stocked with full-size alligators, about which he knew absolutely nothing. His department was tight with money, so Babauta was required to show a profit from his farm from the start. And he had to do all this while not blowing his cover, a mistake with potentially fatal consequences. 

Renner’s passion for her home state is palpable and much of “Gator Country” is devoted to pushing back on misconceptions of Florida. “I was tired of reading stories that treat the glades, and all of Florida, really, as a wild and wacky backdrop where characters and tall tales abounded, where ‘normal’ folks vacationed but where real people didn’t live.”

Renner displays a genuine compassion for the people living in the Everglades, one of the poorest areas in the country. Ironically, she notes, the establishment of Everglades National Park in 1947, a worthy effort to protect the vast wetlands, came at the expense of the people who lived there, as it “pushed whole communities into crime. It pitted environmentalists against hunters, against the working-class people who lived there, the people who were already stewards of the environment in the first place. In removing the glades’ keepers, and removing their livelihoods as well, the parks struck a false wedge between the gladesmen, the Natives, and the wild.”

Part true-crime story, part memoir, part hymn to “nature’s savage beauty,” “Gator Country” makes for a rewarding reading experience.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.
Real news can be honest, hopeful, credible, constructive.
What is the Monitor difference? Tackling the tough headlines – with humanity. Listening to sources – with respect. Seeing the story that others are missing by reporting what so often gets overlooked: the values that connect us. That’s Monitor reporting – news that changes how you see the world.
editor@csmonitor.com
Subscribe

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to How to catch alligator poachers? Become one.
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2024/0118/How-to-catch-alligator-poachers-Become-one
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe