Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

‘Lessons in Chemistry’ catalyzes science, cooking, and humor

A female scientist in the 1960s is forced to channel her talents into a cooking show in Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel, “Lessons in Chemistry.”

"Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, 400 pp.

  • By Erin Douglass Contributor

“Cooking is serious science. In fact, it’s chemistry.” These words may not seem revolutionary today, but 60 years ago the suggestion that an element of women’s work could be approached with the rigor of a laboratory experiment was bold indeed.

The earnest speaker of this truth is 30-something scientist Elizabeth Zott, the protagonist of Bonnie Garmus’ debut novel “Lessons in Chemistry.” Elizabeth’s surprise platform? The set of 1961’s hit TV cooking show “Supper at Six,” of which she is the reluctant host. How Elizabeth lands in front of the camera, rather than under a fume hood, receives frank, satisfying treatment in this briskly paced, often funny, occasionally troubling, brew of a book. 

Garmus sets her story in Southern California in the 1950s and early ’60s – a time of shirtwaist dresses and cars without seatbelts, “back when the big wars were over and the secret wars had just begun.” The era, Garmus makes abundantly clear, was no picnic. For all but the most powerful, it smacked of suffocating conformity, infuriating inequality, and dismal expectations. A young woman with a singular passion for science was, as Elizabeth might say, a fish out of H2O. 

The path from a chemist-who-cooks to a cook-expounding-chemistry begins in 1952 at Hastings Research Institute where Elizabeth works in a crowded lab. The situation is far from ideal. She scrounges for equipment, gets mistaken for a secretary, and suffers a steady stream of rancor from her jealous, sexist boss. 

Elizabeth once had higher professional hopes. Prior to Hastings she’d been days shy of earning her Ph.D. in chemistry, when an academic adviser sexually assaulted her, ending those dreams. Though brief, this is a difficult, graphic scene – one of several in the book. Garmus doesn’t shy from depicting the obstacles women faced (and still face today) in academic and workplace settings. Step carefully.

At Hastings, Elizabeth encounters the institute’s decorated darling, Calvin Evans. A fastidious, awkward genius, the young man sputters at Elizabeth’s no-nonsense, take-charge manner; their wary circling, unfiltered sparring, and eventual, wholehearted affection serve as one of the novel’s central “lessons in chemistry.”

Other characters in the book offer readers opportunities to check biases and feel empathy, and Garmus’ tale is awash with them. But Elizabeth – determined, practical, uncompromising – shines brightest. Her uniqueness extends beyond her intellectual drive; take, for example, her penchant for weaving chemistry terms and equipment into everyday life (coffee is brewed with flasks and Bunsen burners, “Pass the sodium chloride” is uttered at dinner). She brooks no nonsense in her relationships, speaking blunt truths and unvarnished opinions without a care for social niceties. She also raises her precocious daughter, Mad, with fearlessness, decrying gender norms. 

Most importantly, Elizabeth refuses to accept limitations. This refreshing quality pops up throughout the book, whether she’s learning how to row or encouraging a studio-audience member to pursue a career. It even applies to her homely hound Six-Thirty, a former bomb-sniffing dog now dedicated to the protection of his beloved owner and the expansion of his English comprehension (seriously). In a book bubbling with quirky, distinct characters, Six-Thirty is a standout delight. 

Multiple plot points keep the novel’s pace at a simmer. A mystery about Calvin’s past sweeps up their daughter, Mad, while the tension between Elizabeth’s financial need to host “Supper at Six” and her refusal to conform to the producers’ hidebound vision builds to a well-worth-it conclusion. 

Any gripes about “Lessons in Chemistry” are small. The novel’s tone – swinging between breezy, wry, and brutally raw – can feel muddled. Garmus’ commitment to portraying the near countless ways sexism trivialized and muzzled women may exhaust some readers. “Weathering is called weathering for a reason: it erodes,” she notes. It’s true, but so, too, is the novel’s insistence that we must persist to fuel change in the world.  

“Do not allow your talents to lie dormant, ladies,” urges Elizabeth to her legions of tuned-in “Supper at Six” fans. “Design your own future.” They are words she offers generously – and ultimately claims for herself.

You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.

Give us your feedback

We want to hear, did we miss an angle we should have covered? Should we come back to this topic? Or just give us a rating for this story. We want to hear from you.

 
Mark Sappenfield
Editor

Dear Reader,

About a year ago, I happened upon this statement about the Monitor in the Harvard Business Review – under the charming heading of “do things that don’t interest you”:

“Many things that end up” being meaningful, writes social scientist Joseph Grenny, “have come from conference workshops, articles, or online videos that began as a chore and ended with an insight. My work in Kenya, for example, was heavily influenced by a Christian Science Monitor article I had forced myself to read 10 years earlier. Sometimes, we call things ‘boring’ simply because they lie outside the box we are currently in.”

If you were to come up with a punchline to a joke about the Monitor, that would probably be it. We’re seen as being global, fair, insightful, and perhaps a bit too earnest. We’re the bran muffin of journalism.

But you know what? We change lives. And I’m going to argue that we change lives precisely because we force open that too-small box that most human beings think they live in.

The Monitor is a peculiar little publication that’s hard for the world to figure out. We’re run by a church, but we’re not only for church members and we’re not about converting people. We’re known as being fair even as the world becomes as polarized as at any time since the newspaper’s founding in 1908.

We have a mission beyond circulation, we want to bridge divides. We’re about kicking down the door of thought everywhere and saying, “You are bigger and more capable than you realize. And we can prove it.”

If you’re looking for bran muffin journalism, you can subscribe to the Monitor for $15. You’ll get the Monitor Weekly magazine, the Monitor Daily email, and unlimited access to CSMonitor.com.

Subscribe to insightful journalism

QR Code to ‘Lessons in Chemistry’ catalyzes science, cooking, and humor
Read this article in
https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/2022/0408/Lessons-in-Chemistry-catalyzes-science-cooking-and-humor
QR Code to Subscription page
Start your subscription today
https://www.csmonitor.com/subscribe