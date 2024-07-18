The space to decide for yourself

In polarized times, it can be hard to plumb why people hold views that differ from your own. Take a hot topic at the Republican National Convention this week: the intense conviction about a divine purpose in Donald Trump’s political mission and his protection from an attempted assassination.

To some Americans, many of them at the convention, God’s hand is obvious. Others are incredulous. Still others offer gratitude to God that Mr. Trump was not harmed, but are loath to go further.

Thoughtful reporting that is neither credulous nor sneering is at a premium, especially when it comes to religious belief. So take a moment to read Cameron Joseph’s powerful report from the convention today. You’ll hear the voices and historical context, and have the space to make up your mind for yourself.