Let’s talk

This article appeared in the July 16, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Amelia Newcomb
Managing Editor

Talk to each other.

That exhortation comes up frequently in our coverage of politics and culture, where division is rife. Robert Putnam, who famously identified – 24 years ago – Americans’ growing social isolation, told the Monitor earlier this month of his concerns about the divides that have resulted from it. He recently told The New York Times, “We’re in a really important turning point in American history.”

More than a few Americans agree, and at least some are venturing past invisible barriers that have grown up over years. Take the volunteers in a violence prevention initiative in Pennsylvania, which the Monitor has followed over the past year and which you can read about in today’s story. In a society where forums for cross-pollination have waned, the effort, funded by the Department of Homeland Security, has engaged people from varied backgrounds and viewpoints. As reporter Simon Montlake writes, “This is a story about everyday Americans ... a story of hopes, fears, and a determination to discover what it means to build peace in a democracy under stress.”

