How do you disagree constructively? These women found out.

Not so long ago, I wrote about the Abortion Talks. When the abortion debate became violent in Massachusetts, six women leaders on both sides came together to find a way to talk. They did, for more than half a decade.

The series chronicling the Abortion Talks and the situation around them is now on Prime Video and Apple TV. You can see it here.

What’s interesting is that the women found little common ground. In fact, they might be firmer in their viewpoints now. But they built genuine friendships and understanding. It’s a powerful lesson not only for America, but for the world.