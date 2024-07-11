What Hamas wants now

Military wins and losses can provide a real-time scorecard for war. The deeper story of conflict is one of long-simmering preconditions, calculated instigations, and shifts in the support being shown to the warring sides.

It’s about plans that form for “the day after.”

The question of what, exactly, Hamas has wanted since its insurgents launched a deadly raid last October in Israel has persisted. In our remarkable top story today, Taylor Luck leverages deep access and a wealth of regional context to explore how the militant group’s political strategy has evolved.