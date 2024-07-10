The Monitor takes a different view, and wins an award for it

This morning, we learned that Christa Case Bryant’s coverage of Washington has won a Sigma Delta Chi Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. The awards were established in 1932 and had more than 1,200 entrants across all categories. They’re among the most prestigious awards in American journalism.

Christa won for being different. From looking at Jan. 6 security to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 response to one senator’s Instagram quest, Christa broke through partisan narratives to look at the issues in a new light. One judge said her work was an “eye-opening” exploration of “the problems of government bureaucracy.”

It’s a wonderful recognition not only of the Monitor’s quality, but also of our commitment to seeing the world differently.