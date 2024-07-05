Where true creativity takes flight

Don’t skip past the news, but a feature story deep in today’s Daily might be just the balm you need. Bonus if you like birds. It’s about a program that advances the fine art of ornithological illustration.

For detailed depictions of our avian friends, you might look to John James Audubon or any number of specialist photographers. Generative artificial intelligence could render you a bird clutching sparklers and wearing a tiny Monitor hoodie.

Stephanie Hanes’ story, with photos by Melanie Stetson Freeman, is a celebration of creativity and craft, of new art in the service of science – of deep observation and hand-drawn beauty.