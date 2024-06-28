Fastening our seat belts

Today was, without qualification, a “big news day.”

That’s the kind in which text messages fly, writers and editors huddle over angles, and story lineups change. How best to follow up on what looks to be a highly consequential presidential debate? How best to surface the central considerations of three consequential high court decisions on a tight deadline?

Our answers to those questions start with the expertise of the Monitor’s U.S. Supreme Court-watchers and political writers, grounded in unwavering commitment to context and fairness – and to adding light over heat. You’ll find those stories below. And don’t forget to check out our audio and graphics offerings, along with a captivating feature from the mountainous regions of rural Tunisia.