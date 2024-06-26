The Monitor’s newest prizes

With the Olympics around the corner, we thought we’d announce two new bronze medals for The Christian Science Monitor.

The Society for Features Journalism might not be the Olympics of journalism, but it’s close. The competition had more than 1,000 entries this year, with the Monitor competing against The New York Times, The Washington Post, and others.

We took two third-place prizes, one for our Climate Generation series, and another for our weekly “Why We Wrote This” podcast. The judges called our entries “colorful,” “impressive,” and “fun.” When the people who know the craft recognize your work, it’s a wonderful boost.