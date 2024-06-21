A gun rights ruling, and lessons in Haiti

The Supreme Court is ending its term with a flurry of consequential decisions. Our lead story offers insight on United States v. Rahimi, a Second Amendment gun rights challenge that the justices ruled on today. You can find updates on other cases in our news briefs.

And don’t miss our report from Haiti. It echoes a phenomenon you find in many areas torn by conflict: a persistent commitment to educating the rising generation, no matter what. Even amid gang violence, street fighting, and displacement, Collège Florian Ganthier is doing everything it can to connect young people with books and lessons that will point the way to a brighter future.