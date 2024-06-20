Weighing the real cost of ‘just’ wars

Israel’s tactics in Gaza in response to the Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas militants have pushed civilians there to the brink. Gaza’s health ministry says that more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed. Israel justifies its push to eradicate Hamas in defense of its own right to exist.

Monitor editors continue to talk about what international law says about war’s “collateral damage” and about “the principle of proportionality.”

These are legal issues – complex protocols, with wiggle words – that also contain moral components, including ones codified in the combatants’ respective religious texts. Today, we turn to Ned Temko, whose Patterns column thoughtfully explores both.