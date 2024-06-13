Skip to footer

This article appeared in the June 13, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 06/13 edition

Headlines and humanity

Clayton Collins
Director of Editorial Innovation

We report today on a former president testing his party’s support on Capitol Hill, and about Russia cozying up to Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Both smart reads as we slide toward the summer of a contentious U.S. election year and as global geopolitical plates keep shifting.

And find the stories that might move you most a little farther down. Among them: Christa Case Bryant’s short, second piece today. It’s a story of connection across continents, of agency and gratitude. It shows the power of journalism – in this case of a 2018 Monitor story – to make a difference in a life.

This article appeared in the June 13, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 06/13 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.