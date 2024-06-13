Headlines and humanity

We report today on a former president testing his party’s support on Capitol Hill, and about Russia cozying up to Afghanistan’s Taliban.

Both smart reads as we slide toward the summer of a contentious U.S. election year and as global geopolitical plates keep shifting.

And find the stories that might move you most a little farther down. Among them: Christa Case Bryant’s short, second piece today. It’s a story of connection across continents, of agency and gratitude. It shows the power of journalism – in this case of a 2018 Monitor story – to make a difference in a life.