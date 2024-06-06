Climate change – and trust?

Climate change is a tough subject, even amid wide consensus that our planet’s climate is indeed changing. Distrust mounts amid polarized debates – and some intentional efforts to undermine knowledge and legitimate science. As Stephanie Hanes writes in our lead story today, “Questioning mainstream assumptions about climate change without denying its import or reality – ‘threading the needle,’ as Dr. [Patrick] Brown puts it – can be a much-maligned path.”

To move forward, it’s essential to address these differences. “One of the best ways to respond to climate change,” Stephanie says, “is to rebuild trust among people who disagree – and to reclaim a space for challenging but productive conversations.”