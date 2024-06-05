The key to political manipulation

Caitlin Babcock’s Q&A with Michael Wear, author of “The Spirit of Our Politics,” is a must-read. In interviews with people like Amanda Ripley and Alexandra Hudson, we see the same things again and again: Fight the good fight, but do it with grace, patience, and love. Mr. Wear touches on something very deep when he says, “There is no one who is more easily manipulated in political life than the person who is angry.”

How to fix our politics is not a mystery, really. It’s a question of whether we want to commit to the continual self-renovation it requires.