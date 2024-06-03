Another voice from inside Israel

Israel’s war in Gaza has stirred complex responses that are quieter than the calls to halt or speed Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. At the Monitor, we’re working to hear them all. Perspectives can inform decision-making.

Consider the Palestinians who are fed up with Hamas and mustering the courage to say so. Or outside critics of Israel who want to question the tactics of the Jewish state without being labeled antisemitic.

Today, we explore another mindset: that of liberal Israelis angry at their government, sobered by the war’s humanitarian toll – but who also lament that their nation faces deepening isolation. And who are still inclined to defend it.