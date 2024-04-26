Skip to footer

This article appeared in the April 26, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

When telling means showing

Clayton Collins
Director of Editorial Innovation

Most Monitor storytelling is done with the written word. That’s just how we’re built. 

Our small multimedia arm, charged mostly with audio, also happens to include a gifted videographer. When Jingnan Peng pitched a writing trip to Kentucky, he packed a video camera along with his notepad. 

Today, he presents a rich story in two ways. 

You might recall Jing’s lovely recent short on Miyawaki forests. (He spoke about his process on our weekly podcast.) This time Jing pairs a reported story on the rejuvenated legacy of a historically Black library in Louisville with a companion video that really brings us inside that library’s budding community.

It adds a dimension we think you’ll enjoy.

