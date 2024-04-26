When telling means showing

Most Monitor storytelling is done with the written word. That’s just how we’re built.

Our small multimedia arm, charged mostly with audio, also happens to include a gifted videographer. When Jingnan Peng pitched a writing trip to Kentucky, he packed a video camera along with his notepad.

Today, he presents a rich story in two ways.

You might recall Jing’s lovely recent short on Miyawaki forests. (He spoke about his process on our weekly podcast.) This time Jing pairs a reported story on the rejuvenated legacy of a historically Black library in Louisville with a companion video that really brings us inside that library’s budding community.

It adds a dimension we think you’ll enjoy.