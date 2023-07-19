Coming tomorrow: Biggest Women’s World Cup ever

The ninth Women’s World Cup kicking off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand promises to be the biggest – and perhaps the most competitive – yet.

There are more teams. The field has expanded to 32, with eight teams making their debuts. More countries – such as Morocco, the first Arab nation to compete in a Women’s World Cup – are showing changing attitudes and increased financing in support of the game.

The prize money this year is its biggest yet. FIFA, the organizing body that runs the World Cup, has increased the pot to $152 million for the tournament – an increase of more than 300%.

And there might be more fans. The demand for tickets to Australia’s opening match against Ireland is so high that the host had to move the game to a larger stadium. In recent years, fans of women’s soccer all over the globe have been turning out in record numbers. In 2022, the top three highest-attended soccer matches in Europe were all for women’s games.

But it will take commitment for even die-hard fans in the Western Hemisphere to follow the tournament half a world away. The United States plays its first game against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday – that’s 9 p.m. Friday on the East Coast.

All of these factors are combining to elevate the level of competition that has traditionally been lopsided. Remember in 2019 when the U.S. decimated Thailand 13-0 in their opening match? Those days may be limited. Two weeks ago in a warmup game, newcomer Zambia stunned two-time world champion Germany when it won 3-2.

The Americans are seeking a three-peat, after winning in 2015 and 2019. But it’s anybody’s guess who will hoist the trophy this year. And that’s a global win for women’s soccer.

It’s finally everybody’s game.