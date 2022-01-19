A snow-shovel workout, and a life lesson for high school football players

The snow hadn’t started falling yet. But on Sunday afternoon, before settling in to watch his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers, Brian DeLallo revised a Monday workout.

The Bethel Park High School football coach sent this tweet to players: “Due to expected severe weather, Monday’s weightlifting workout has been cancelled. Find an elderly or disabled neighbor and shovel their driveway. Don’t accept any money – that’s our Monday workout.”

Barbells were dutifully traded for snow shovels. In doing so, the football players got not only a workout but also a lesson in generosity and community spirit. Throughout the day, some 25 players texted Coach DeLallo photos as they cleared driveways and walkways of about 6 inches of snow in Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh.

“They’re surprised that we’re not taking money,” junior and team captain Gavin Moul told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. “It’s not only helping them, but it’s helping us to become a better team.”

Braedon Del Duca, who plays guard on the team, told WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh that this was a chance to thank the community for its support.

Coach DeLallo recognized, too, that for players to experience the power of helping others is more valuable than pumping iron. “You get a lot more out of this than ‘did you bench press 300 pounds today?’ This is really cool,” he said. “It’s a chance to connect with the community and you don’t get many of those.”

At least not until the next big snowfall.