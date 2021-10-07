Finding what more we can all do

There came a point when Veronica Quiroga realized she could do more. A senior at Fordham University in New York last year, Ms. Quiroga saw her beloved Bronx devastated by the pandemic. So she did what she thought she could do best: She gave her neighbors a voice.

The result was the Bronx COVID-19 Oral History Project, and the Monitor talked with Ms. Quiroga this week about the inspiration and insight she found along the way. The webinar is part of our Finding Resilience project, and you can watch it here.

For Ms. Quiroga, the realization of her own power and agency came with a broader sense of healing, she tells me. “The healing of my own self during a time of uncertainty, adversity, and grief resulted in me partnering with individuals who undoubtedly all wanted to offer a space of ‘recovery’ for Bronxites.” The project gave those who participated not only a space for their grief, but also a venue to speak of the remarkable compassion, community, and resilience expressed. It just took a decision “to actively participate in the history that I had cared so much to preserve and protect,” Ms. Quiroga says.

