This article appeared in the May 06, 2021 edition of the Monitor Daily.

How a Missouri scholarship winner pays it forward

Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University
Joshua Nelson receives a President's Scholarship from Southeast Missouri State University with Katie Krodinger, director of new student programs, and Lenell Hahn, director of admissions.
David Clark Scott
Audience Engagement Editor

Joshua Nelson worked hard to get into college.

The senior at St. Charles West High School has excellent grades and is a three-year varsity basketball player, a huddle leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of the National Society of Black Engineers, president of his school’s Multicultural Achievement Committee, and a tutor at the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County.

So, it’s not too surprising that last week he was awarded a full ride to Southeast Missouri State University on a president’s scholarship.

But as impressive as that may be, it’s the 18-year-old’s response to getting the scholarship that’s turning heads. He’s now giving away the $1,000 he’d saved for college. Mr. Nelson is setting up a scholarship for one of his classmates. And he’s inviting others to match his gift.

Talk about acing the character test. At his age, I could always find a way to spend $1,000 – on my car, my girlfriend, a ski trip, etc. Not Mr. Nelson. He’s the student who teaches by example. A young man who already understands that you gain the most by giving. 

“Honestly, it makes me feel on top of the world,” he told KSDK-TV in St. Louis. “The fact that I can just help somebody a little bit makes me feel great, and I really want to see other people succeed.”

