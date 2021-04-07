Skip to main menu Skip to search Skip to footer
Menu
Menu

This article appeared in the April 07, 2021 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/07 edition

When fairness becomes a community response

Mike Segar/Reuters
Empty tables are seen in a closed restaurant in the financial district of Manhattan in New York City Jan. 28, 2021.
David Clark Scott
Audience Engagement Editor

It wasn’t the waitress’s fault. But she bore the cost.

At each table in the Glenbrook Brewery in Morristown, New Jersey, there is a sign that says seating is limited to 90 minutes due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions – currently at 50% in the state. It’s a common practice. Time limits allow restaurants to turn over as many tables as possible in hopes of making a profit. In the U.S., an estimated 110,000 restaurants have gone out of business during the pandemic.

After an $86 meal for four last Friday, a disgruntled Glenbrook patron left no tip for his server, a nurse in graduate school working more than one job. Scrawled on the receipt: “Don’t kick paying customers out after 90 minutes.” 

But the story doesn’t end there. When a photo of the receipt with the word “zero” on the tip line was posted on a community Facebook page by a waitress from another establishment, folks responded. A local business owner started collecting tips – nearly $2,000 – for the stiffed server. 

“The public support and outpouring, the kind comments, just the things people say bring me to tears,” the waitress, Beth (she didn’t give her last name), told NBC New York. She plans to share 20% of the total with her fellow servers, and give the rest back to the community.

The natural response to injustice is compassion, empathy, and a desire to help. 

Nicely done, Morristown.

This article appeared in the April 07, 2021 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 04/07 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.