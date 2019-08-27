In Kansas, kindness is elementary

In today’s edition, our five hand-picked stories explore democracy (the Senate filibuster), stewardship (the Amazon), identity (education in Turkey), progress (for U.S. automakers), and hope (in a Seattle cafe).

But first, a helping hand can make all the difference. Especially to another 8-year-old struggling on the first day of school.

Courtney Moore of Wichita, Kansas, posted a photo on Facebook of her son, Christian, gently holding another boy’s hand: “I’m so proud of my son, he seen a kid balled up into a corner crying, so he went to console him, grabbed his hand and walked him inside of the school!”

Christian’s act of generosity is going viral. April Crites replied, “Tell your son I said thank you so very much! That little boy he helped is my son and is autistic, I worry every day that he’s going to get bullied for being different and your son just absolutely warmed my heart. If there were more children like him I wouldn’t worry about such things.”

You might ask why report on one boy’s kindness when there are more “important” events in the world today. Perhaps. But when political leaders or CEOs make similar gestures, we call it diplomacy, or disaster relief, or community relations.

In second grade, as in diplomatic circles, acts of compassion may cost you social capital. Your friends may scoff. But such acts signal that you’ve got enough courage to do them anyway.

What could be a more profound early lesson? Kindness dispels fear. It ends tears. It says, you’re not alone.

Christian Moore, well done.