Skip to footer

This article appeared in the May 16, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 05/16 edition

Twenty years, two portraits

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

We talk a lot about words in this column. We don’t talk enough about images. Today, I find I just can’t stop looking at the images of Heidi and Gina Nortonsmith taken by staff photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman 20 years apart. 

The story is about the landmark 2004 Massachusetts court decision legalizing same-sex marriage. The images contain more than words could ever say. They are radiant portraits of stability and trust and patience and such boundless joy. I look at them, and I feel I have shared some small fraction of two extraordinary lives.   

This article appeared in the May 16, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Read 05/16 edition
You've read  of  free articles. Subscribe to continue.