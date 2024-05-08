Skip to footer

No, fear of AI should not make you go hide in a bunker

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

In the newsroom, we often talk about counternarratives. It can be easy for societies or certain swaths of the media to become fixated on one aspect of a story. Often, the truth involves more nuance.

Both today’s article by Laurent Belsie and Leonardo Bevilacqua, and our editorial are great examples. Yes, artificial intelligence is a potential threat in some ways and requires careful thought. No, it will not destroy the world by next Tuesday.

Maybe there could be some surprising benefits along the way. Maybe impending doom is not the only narrative.    

