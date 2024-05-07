Whom should a civil servant serve?

Who wants to read about bureaucrats?

Today, you should do just that. We all rely on competent bureaucrats at every level of government, more than we probably think. And now, civil servants have become an election issue – with Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, and President Joe Biden holding distinctly different views about potential reforms.

Caitlin Babcock and Sophie Hills’ story plumbs how the U.S. civil service came to be – and why it’s become a target of suspicion for many at a time of declining trust in government. Reforms being considered could have far-reaching impact.