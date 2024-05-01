Yes, joy is newsworthy

The news site Triple Pundit wanted to blow its readers’ minds recently. So it published this headline: Is Joy Newsworthy?

Perry Parks, a journalism professor at Michigan State University, weighed in. “If, over time, we as a society agree that journalism includes examples of forgiveness, gratitude, compassion, generosity, humility, humor, perspective – in addition to conflict, unusualness, proximity and that sort of thing – then maybe it would be easier to encounter news more often.”

To which we say: Amen. You can see how we cover joy, as well as compassion, generosity, and humility. Just click here.