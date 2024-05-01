Skip to footer

This article appeared in the May 01, 2024 edition of the Monitor Daily.

Yes, joy is newsworthy

Mark Sappenfield
Editor

The news site Triple Pundit wanted to blow its readers’ minds recently. So it published this headline: Is Joy Newsworthy?

Perry Parks, a journalism professor at Michigan State University, weighed in. “If, over time, we as a society agree that journalism includes examples of forgiveness, gratitude, compassion, generosity, humility, humor, perspective – in addition to conflict, unusualness, proximity and that sort of thing – then maybe it would be easier to encounter news more often.”

To which we say: Amen. You can see how we cover joy, as well as compassion, generosity, and humility. Just click here.

