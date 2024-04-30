What we can learn about change from John Eaves

Albert Schweitzer wanted to do something. The theologian and philosopher knew how colonialism impoverished and exploited local communities, so in 1913 he founded a hospital in Lambaréné, Gabon. He would later win the Nobel Peace Prize. Asked how people could overcome injustice and suffering, he answered, “Everyone must find their own Lambaréné.”

John Eaves has found his. Our Q&A today by Ira Porter explores how Mr. Eaves felt inspired to take on -isms, the racism and antisemitism he feels as a Black Jew. The result is a small but powerful movement, and a reminder that change always starts in our own hearts.