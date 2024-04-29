When persistence is the demand

Our top stories today deal with very difficult conversations. One involves cease-fire prospects in Gaza; the other, women’s profound concerns after the overturning of Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for felony sex crimes, including rape.

The root issues in both cases are not new ones. Nor are there easy answers. Yet negotiators keep pressing against suspicion and violence. Advocates point to shifts in attitudes that may seem incremental, but can be built upon. It’s a reminder of the essential ingredient in pursuing progress amid searing and seemingly intractable situations: persistence.